TITUSVILLE, Fla. (KDKA) — A little boy in Florida wanted a stuffed animal so badly, he climbed into a claw machine to get it.
In a post on their Facebook page, Titusville Fire and Emergency Services says Mason got stuck after climbing into the machine at a Titusville, Fla., sports bar.
Thankfully, an off-duty lieutenant happened to be there at the time.
Firefighters were called to the scene, and crews were able to get Mason out of the machine — with no serious injuries and minimal damage to the game.
Emergency services say the boy, his mom and friends went back to their dinner and the firefighters returned to their station.
And emergency services says yes, the boy did get his stuffed animal.