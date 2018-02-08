Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
KOPPEL (KDKA) – At least one person has died as a result of a fire in Beaver County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage along Fourth Avenue in Koppel Thursday morning.
NOW: A coroner is on the scene of the deadly garage fire in Koppel. Neighbors say the couple who lived in the home did not park in the garage, not sure if it was ever used. #KDKA
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 8, 2018
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
