KOPPEL (KDKA) – At least one person has died as a result of a fire in Beaver County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage along Fourth Avenue in Koppel Thursday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

