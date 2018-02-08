Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just six hours, PPG Paints Arena went from ice to dirt in preparation for when “Monster Jam” rolls into Pittsburgh this weekend.

Instead of cheers, the sounds of dump trucks filled the air as truckloads of dirt slowly covered the arena floor.

“We got dirt moving in right now, tons of dump trucks running all day today getting dirt in,” Kenny Henry, with Monster Jam, said. “We got some operators in here building tracks for these guys.”

Because it’s no easy task to turn the hockey arena into a dirt-filled playground for big trucks.

Henry says the team must keep the dirty mess on the floor.

“If you look on the sidelines and stuff, they have plastic they’ve put down, and behind that, there’s plywood,” he said, “so dirt is not going into where the seats are at.”

Once they lay the base, the crew will then sculpt the dirt track filled with ramps and stacks. They’ll roll out the dump trucks and roll in the big trucks, all in time for the first show at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We got 150 shows a year all across the country, all across the world, so we’re traveling nonstop every weekend,” Henry said. “We just came from Long Island, N.Y., last weekend.”

From here, they’re going to pack up and head to Baltimore.

To buy tickets for this weekend’s shows, go to PPGPaintsArena.com.