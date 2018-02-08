Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy that was found severely malnourished in a New Castle apartment Friday.
New Castle Police say 19-year-old Karrington Dukes, of New Castle, is facing several charges, including aggravated cruelty to an animal, neglect of an animal and abandonment of an animal.
Officers were sent to the Westview Terrace apartment complex Friday for a report of a possible burglary, but when they arrived at the scene, they found a small dog locked in a bedroom.
The dog was severely malnourished and couldn’t walk or sit up. Officers took the dog to the police department, then turned her over to the Humane Society of Lawrence County.
Police say during their investigation, they found out that Dukes had previously lived in the apartment where the dog was found, and neighbors told police she had talked about getting a new puppy.
When officers looked on Dukes’ Facebook page, they found a post from Jan. 10 in which Dukes asked if anyone wanted a puppy. Officers were able to get a picture of the dog Dukes was trying to get rid of, and they believe it is the same puppy that was found in her vacant apartment.
The Humane Society staff named the dog “Miranda.” According to a post on their Facebook page, they believe she “should recover just fine.”
Because Miranda is part of an open investigation, she is not yet available to be adopted.