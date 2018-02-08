Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – For a second straight day, PennDOT crews are out in full force treating roads in Butler County.
Several inches of snow fell across the area on Wednesday. However, the system also brought sleet and freezing rain, which caused a variety of problems for commuters and road crews.
Due to refreezing concerns, PennDOT crews in Butler County began treating roads around 4 a.m.
A PennDOT manager said there are 1,600 snow miles in Butler County that they have to clear.
“We basically tell everybody to go slow, it’s winter time, take your time, be cautions, look out for icy spots. Try and take your time and leave yourself plenty of time when you’re leaving home,” PennDOT District 10’s Bruce Hartman said.
While there is not a lot of precipitation expected today, motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for the morning commute.