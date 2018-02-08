WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz has reportedly been kidnapped in Venezuela.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that several Venezuelan news sources reported the kidnapping Thursday.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly has released the following statement:

“We are all shocked and deeply concerned for Elias’ mother, as well as for Elias and his entire family. We have Elias’ mom and Elias’ entire family in our prayers. We are using all of the resources available at the Pirates and Major League Baseball to support Elias and his family during this incredibly difficult time. As we work with authorities on his mom’s safe return, we will withhold further comment and ask that you please respect the family’s need for privacy.”

No further details have been released at this time.

