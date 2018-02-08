WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police are asking for help finding a missing young woman.

Police say 23-year-old Danielle Braden and her vehicle haven’t been seen since Wednesday.

Danielle Braden

(Source: New Castle Police)

Braden is about 4-feet-8-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving her silver-colored 2015 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number JVS-4262.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call New Castle Police at 724-656-3588.

