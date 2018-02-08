WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say officers took two suspects into custody after they pursued a stolen vehicle from Downtown into the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police say officers spotted the vehicle near the corner of Seventh Avenue and Grant Street around 1 a.m.

The suspects allegedly drove away, leading police through Downtown, onto the Boulevard of the Allies and through the Hill District.

The pursuit ended on Oak Hill Drive, near Hyman Place, just blocks away from the University of Pittsburgh campus. Police say two actors jumped out of the vehicle and started to run away. They were caught by officers a short time later and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen during a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Semple Street in Central Oakland around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Cash and jewelry were also reported stolen.

