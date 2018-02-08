WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Opening statements began Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a Saint Clair Township police officer.

Police say Ray Shetler Jr. shot and killed Officer Lloyd Reed in November of 2015. Officer Reed was responding to a domestic dispute at the home of Shetler’s girlfriend.

Kristen Luther is heard saying in her call to 911 the night incident happened that she had been assaulted.

During his opening statement, District Attorney John Peck told jurors, “This is about the reality of being a police officer. A reality that’s all too tragic in this particular case.”

Shetler has previously admitted to opening fire on Officer Reed outside of Luther’s home, saying he didn’t realize he was shooting at a police officer.

But, prosecutors say Officer Reed was in uniform and identified himself as such.

During the course of the trial jurors will visit the home where Officer Reed was killed along with the power plant where police found Shetler.

Peck argued although jurors will see photographs of the murder scene and video surveillance from the power plant, the visits are necessary to demonstrate the lengths Shetler allegedly went through to hide and conceal the crime.

If Shetler is convicted, Peck plans to pursue the death penalty.

