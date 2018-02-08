WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’ve taken decades to grow, but you can now purchase onions that won’t bring tears to your eyes when you cut them.

Giant Eagle grocery stores in the Pittsburgh area are selling Sunions, America’s first tearless and sweet onion.

According to a press release, the onions aren’t genetically modified; they were grown through an all-natural cross-breeding program over the course of 30 years.

There are more than 1.1 million Google search results for the question “how can you cut an onion without crying?” and now Sunions claim to offer a simple solution.

The onions also become sweeter ever day.

Sunions are grown in Nevada and Washington. They will be sold in Pittsburgh until March or April, depending on supply.

More information can be found on iheartsunions.com.

