PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Penn State University football coach Tom Bradley will join the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team’s new defensive backs coach.
Bradley will replace Carnell Lake, who the Steelers say stepped down to spend more time with his family.
“I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here,” Bradley told Steelers.com. “We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”
Bradley became the interim head coach at Penn State in 2011, after working as a defensive coordinator and graduate assistant at the school.
He is originally from Johnstown and attended Penn State University, where he was a Nittany Lions defensive back.