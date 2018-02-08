Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night following a shooting in West Mifflin.
According to Allegheny County Police, it happened in the 4700 block of Coal Road, around 8 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the 20-year-old victim. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and is listed in critical but stable condition.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS.
