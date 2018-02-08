WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Shooting, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night following a shooting in West Mifflin.

According to Allegheny County Police, it happened in the 4700 block of Coal Road, around 8 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 20-year-old victim. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch