PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly robbed the Grand Concourse restaurant in Station Square.
Officers were sent to the restaurant around 12:10 a.m. for a report of an apparent robbery in progress.
According to police, a man wearing a ski mask walked into the restaurant as employees were locking the doors for the night. He allegedly grabbed an employee, pushed the employee back inside and forced his way inside.
Police say he then held another employee at gunpoint, ordered them to a safe and demanded the employee hand over money. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
As officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect on the Smithfield Street Bridge.
Officers briefly chased after the suspect on foot before they were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Morgan Lewis, of Spring Hill. Police say Lewis used to work at the Grand Concourse.
Lewis faces several charges, including robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault and firearms violations.