HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they’ve agreed to a proposed new map of congressional districts to replace one thrown out last month.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said in a statement Friday that their map “complies fully” with directions from the state Supreme Court.

The court declared the 2011 Republican-crafted map unconstitutional and directed the General Assembly to propose a new one and send it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Turzai and Scarnati say they’ll provide it to Wolf on Friday night.

Wolf has until Thursday to tell the court if he supports it.

If not, the court plans to develop its own map.

Democrats hope a new map will help them flip enough seats in Congress to retake the majority.

