PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured when a vehicle slammed into a gas pump in Point Breeze on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Penn and South Braddock Avenues.

The clerk working at the gas station at the time tells KDKA the driver has a prosthetic limb and it became stuck on the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on how badly the person was hurt.

The vehicle was towed away, and the damaged gas pump could be seen laying on the ground.

