Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured when a vehicle slammed into a gas pump in Point Breeze on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Penn and South Braddock Avenues.
The clerk working at the gas station at the time tells KDKA the driver has a prosthetic limb and it became stuck on the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the crash.
The driver was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on how badly the person was hurt.
The vehicle was towed away, and the damaged gas pump could be seen laying on the ground.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.