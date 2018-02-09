Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Jurors in the Ray Shetler Jr. trial took a field trip Friday to see where Shetler is accused of shooting and killing a police officer.

For the first time since he allegedly gunned down St. Clair Police officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in November of 2015, Shetler stood outside 131 Ligonier Street in New Florence.

Prosecution, Defense, Suspect, Judge and Jury arrive at 131 Ligonier Street. Significant Security everywhere. pic.twitter.com/gefJSnf8qn — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 9, 2018

“I’ve been up since 5:30 a.m. watching what’s going on across the street,” New Florence resident Debi Bartley said.

Bartley was one of a handful of residents who ventured out to watch the jury arrive at the scene of the alleged crime. It seemed everywhere you looked, law enforcement stood armed and ready — there to protect the jury and all involved.

“I will be paying attention to what’s going on, and I will be praying that nothing does happen,” Bartley said.

Nothing did.

The judge ordered the media to turn off their cameras once the jury disembarked the bus. The actual visit and tour by the jury lasted roughly 25 minutes.

Back in the courtroom, the second half of the day had Jeffrey Keizer, the director of security at the Conemaugh Power Generation Station, testify how he saw Shetler near the plant after he ran from the scene of the shooting.

Keizer told the jury that after he confronted Shetler, “he started charging at me, threw his hands up a few times … He walked away, I followed. He turned around, charged at me, kept his hand in his pocket.”

Keizer said he didn’t want to get close to Shetler because he didn’t want to get hurt or killed.

Prosecutors played audio that they say was Shetler’s girlfriend, Kristin Luther, appealing to troopers after the shooting.

In the audio, she could be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot him. Let me talk to him … I thought he was joking when he said he’d kill me and him … He’s drunk! He’s drunk! … Oh my god, I can’t believe he shot him.”

The prosecution resumes its case Monday morning.