PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The wait is nearly over, a real-life Mario Kart track is reportedly on track to open this spring.

The insane, 4-story Go-Kart track is set to open in Niagara Falls, Canada, reportedly within the next few months.

The Niagara Speedway claims to be North America’s largest elevated go-kart facility.

It’s a mix of traditional go-karts with the added fun and excitement of an elevated coaster style track.

The first test runs are complete, check out this video to see what riders can expect:

“Drivers get to test their driving skills along the straightaway, negotiate the hair-pin turns, and climb the elevated ramp as they head for the checkered flag,” according the video’s description.

The track is also reportedly the largest of its kind in Canada.

Here are some facts about the track provided from Niagara Speedway:

6500 bolts

425,920 lbs of steel

1,620 Lineal Ft – Guard Rails

12,597 Individual Parts

1,375 Welded Assemblies

14,080 – Individual Welds

Banana peels are not included.

There’s no exact date on when the track will open.