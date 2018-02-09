Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (NewsRadio1020 KDKA/AP) – On Capitol Hill, the House has narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

The 240-186 vote sends the $400 billion spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat, tells the “KDKA Morning News” he supported the measure and one of the reasons was to give some stability to the government.

“This idea of these temporary [continuing resolutions] every couple weeks or couple months is just not a good way to run the government, so the fact that we can get a two-year budget agreement here will provide some stability,” said Doyle.

Doyle says he is pleased with a lot of what the bill will fund including a long-term deal on the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“A 10-year deal on CHIP, which is big. We got our community health centers funded. I’ve got 41 of those in my district,” said Doyle.

Doyle is also pleased that they have commitment from Republican leaders that a vote on DACA will be the next priority for Congress.

Doyle says while the bill that left the House was a temporary measure funding the government until March 23, the Senate reached an agreement on a two-year deal and once money is appropriated, there will be two years of funding.

