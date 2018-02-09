WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A man from the City of Washington is wanted in connection with a murder Thursday night in West Virginia.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Brian Calabrese.

He is believed to be driving a dark gray Nissan with Pennsylvania license plate KKE-8970.

The fatal shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the village of Valley Grove, which is about seven miles east of Wheeling.

Calabrese is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No other information has been released at this time.

