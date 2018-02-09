WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault that took place Thursday night.

Officers were sent to the 4700 block of Coal Road just before 8:15 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a serious head injury, but police say he was not injured from a bullet wound.

At the scene, the victim told officers he had been shot by 20-year-old William Brown.

According to police, the victim and Brown had gotten into a fight over “a mutual paramour.”

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Brown. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say an additional male may be charged in connection to the incident.

The victim was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS.

