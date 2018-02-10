Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
COWANSVILLE (KDKA) — State police in Armstrong County are investigating after a creepy, mysterious message was found scrawled in a woman’s shower.
According to investigators, the break-in happened Thursday, Feb. 8, at a home in Cowansville.
The 40-year-old victim came home to find the message, “I WAS HERE,” written in permanent marker on her first-floor shower wall.
Police say the suspect got in without using force, and was not seen by any neighbors leaving the scene.
Authorities are looking for suspects.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.