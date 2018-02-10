FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Break In, Cowansville, Local TV, Washington Township

COWANSVILLE (KDKA) — State police in Armstrong County are investigating after a creepy, mysterious message was found scrawled in a woman’s shower.

According to investigators, the break-in happened Thursday, Feb. 8, at a home in Cowansville.

The 40-year-old victim came home to find the message, “I WAS HERE,” written in permanent marker on her first-floor shower wall.

Police say the suspect got in without using force, and was not seen by any neighbors leaving the scene.

Authorities are looking for suspects.

