NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Crowds of people clad only in their underwear could be seen running through North Shore streets Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The annual “Cupid’s Undie Run” raises money for neurofibromatosis research. The disease affects 1 in every 2,500 people.

“So NF is a genetic disorder where tumors grow on the nervous system at a rather uncontrollable rate,” Michael Carr, of Robinson Township, said.

“We do it in our underwear because the children and the adults that have the tumors, they can’t hide their tumors, and they’re uncomfortable in their skin every day,” race director Brooke Bissell said, “so we figure we can come out one day a year, be uncomfortable in our skin and run to raise money and awareness.”

The Carrs’ team, Roman’s Runners, have raised more than $24,000 alone. Their 8-year-old son has the disorder.

“Sadly, there’s very few treatments and no cure,” Juliana Carr said.

“Yeah, we need to find a cure, and that’s what this is all about,” Michael said.

This is the fifth year for the event. They raised more than $140,000.

“All of our money will go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation,” Bissell said. “With that money they will run clinical trials and research to help find the cure for the neurofibromatosis.”

For more information, visit cupids.org/city/pittsburgh.