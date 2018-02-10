Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lethal drug — most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses — could be found in your pets food.
Sixty-two samples of wet dog food across more than two dozens brands were tested for the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.
Multiple tests and re-tests found that 9 out of 15 cans of Gravy Train brand food were positive for pentobarbital. The levels detected were not lethal, but the drug is not permitted at any concentration under federal law.
The FDA will investigate and take appropriate action.
