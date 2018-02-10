FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Dog Food, Euthanasia, Local TV, Pentobarbital

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lethal drug — most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses — could be found in your pets food.

Sixty-two samples of wet dog food across more than two dozens brands were tested for the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

Multiple tests and re-tests found that 9 out of 15 cans of Gravy Train brand food were positive for pentobarbital. The levels detected were not lethal, but the drug is not permitted at any concentration under federal law.

The FDA will investigate and take appropriate action.

For more information, visit WJLA.com: wjla.com/features/7-on-your-side/fda-to-investigate-after-abc7-exposes-euthanasia-drug-in-dog-food

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch