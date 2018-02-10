Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police have identified a man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday morning in Homewood North.
According to the City of Pittsburgh, police found the body of Denard A. Burton, 29, while responding to a 911 call at 7:46 a.m. at the 7200 block of Stranahan Street. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call homicide detectives at 412-323-78000.
This death is under investigation.