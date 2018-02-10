FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
HERSHEY (KDKA) — State House Speaker Mike Turzai announced to the Republican Party Committee that he is no longer running for governor while Senator Scott Wagner accepted the committee’s endorsement during their winter meeting at the Hershey Lodge.

Turzai made the announcement before the party voted on an endorsement in the race. The endorsement went to Wagner.

According to a press release from Turzai’s campaign manager, “It is with a heavy heart but an optimistic outlook, that I write to tell you that mike suspended his gubernatorial campaign today.”

While the campaign for Scott Wagner and his running mate said in a press release, “I’m honored that the Republican State Committee today made the courageous decision to support our campaign to change the status quo in Harrisburg.”

The 2018 Pennsylvania gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018, and will decide the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

