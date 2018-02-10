Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s child was arrested in Monroeville on Saturday.
Authorities say 20-year-old David Johnson, of Pittsburgh’s West End, was wanted on two warrants, an arrest warrant from the City of Pittsburgh and a bench warrant.
He was on probation/parole after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person for a 2013 incident.
Johnson allegedly assaulted his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child in December 2016.
During their investigation, Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies found out that Johnson was staying at the Doubletree Monroeville Convention Center. Deputies tried to make contact with the people inside Johnson’s hotel room, but no one answered.
Deputies then entered the room and found Johnson and three other individuals inside.
Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.