Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania says it’s working on a comprehensive overhaul of its election apparatus, including its voter registration database.
The announcement came Friday after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf ordered counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail, a safeguard against hacking. Wolf’s administration says the move will increase the security of voting systems and make balloting easier to audit.
Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of State say they’ve “made no determination” on whether they will eventually bar the use of the antiquated voting machines.
Hackers scanned voter registration databases around the nation before the 2016 presidential election.