Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Democrats say a revised congressional district map being proposed by Republican leaders is too partisan, citing as evidence the results of the 2016 presidential campaign.

A spokesman for state House Democrats says their analysis of the GOP map indicates Republican President Donald Trump would have collected more votes in 13 districts, one more than he actually won.

The Legislature’s two top-ranking Republicans unveiled their proposed map late Friday, three weeks after the five Democrats on the state Supreme Court declared the existing 18-district map unconstitutional.

A Republican aide involved in developing the map says voter performance wasn’t considered for any candidate.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point.

The Republican leaders’ proposal is being reviewed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

