SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) — Police swarmed a home on the South Side Slopes on Saturday evening.

At least one man was taken into custody outside the home on South 18th Street around 6 p.m.

Two other people on the scene were seen in handcuffs. It’s unclear if they were taken into custody as well.

A neighbor told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that she saw officers being pepper sprayed, but police have not yet confirmed if that information is accurate or if any officers were injured.

