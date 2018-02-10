Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) — Police swarmed a home on the South Side Slopes on Saturday evening.
At least one man was taken into custody outside the home on South 18th Street around 6 p.m.
Two other people on the scene were seen in handcuffs. It’s unclear if they were taken into custody as well.
A neighbor told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that she saw officers being pepper sprayed, but police have not yet confirmed if that information is accurate or if any officers were injured.
