FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Homewood Shooting, Local TV, Police Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Early Sunday morning police officers were notified of a suspect with a gun near Brusthon Avenue and Bennett Street in the Homewood South neighborhood.

Police made contact with the suspect, but the suspect fled and fired a gun back at the officers.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect had to be transported to the hospital, but later died.

Neither of the officers were injured.

Allegheny County Police are conducting the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch