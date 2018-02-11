Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Early Sunday morning police officers were notified of a suspect with a gun near Brusthon Avenue and Bennett Street in the Homewood South neighborhood.
Police made contact with the suspect, but the suspect fled and fired a gun back at the officers.
Officers returned fire and struck the suspect.
The suspect had to be transported to the hospital, but later died.
Neither of the officers were injured.
Allegheny County Police are conducting the investigation.