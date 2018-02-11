Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Authorities detonated an unattended package at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill on Sunday afternoon.
According to a release from the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh, an unidentified package was found on the community center’s premises around 1:20 p.m.
The “package” appeared to be a small canvas bag, which was left on a ramp leading to the parking garage under the building.
The Pittsburgh Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was called to the scene to investigate.
Forbes Avenue near Murray Avenue was blocked off to traffic as police detonated the bag.
According to police, it ended up being a bag of tools that a worker had left behind.
Regular activities continued at the center as law enforcement officials were on the scene, and all activities and entrances to the JCC were reopened around 3 p.m.
“While we apologize for any inconvenience to our members and guests, the safety of the people we serve is paramount and we thank any of you who were in our facility for your patience,” JCC of Great Pittsburgh President and CEO Brian Schreiber said in a release.