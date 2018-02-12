Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot two people in Fayette County early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Clover Street in Brownsville.
Pennsylvania State Police say 33-year-old Aaron Michael Williams, of Republic, Pa., shot two people.
State Police-Belle Vernon currently has an arrest warrant for Aaron Michael WILLIAMS (aka-Cheddar Bob) for attempted homicide. pic.twitter.com/v6pUHVjhNL
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 12, 2018
Further details on the shooting have not been released, and the victims’ conditions are unknown.
Williams, who also goes by “Cheddar Bob,” is wanted on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection to this shooting. There are also two other active warrants for Williams’ arrest.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact state police at (724) 929-6262.