ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A truck overturned on I-70 in Rostraver Township on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near Crawford Lane.
A tri-axle truck somehow overturned off the side of the road. Photos from the Rostraver Central Fire Department show the truck on its side in a ditch.
According to the fire department, crews had to help the truck driver out of the passenger cab.
The photos also show a car with some damage to its hood and serious damage to the back of the vehicle.
One person was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
One lane of I-70 East will be closed for an extended period of time while the scene is cleared.