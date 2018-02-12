Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ivanka Trump will participate in a small business roundtable discussion in Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday.
Trump will join Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon, state elected officials and small business owners.
According to a release, the conversation will focus on small business optimism, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and workforce development.
The discussion will take place at the Potomac Mineral Group building on Washington Road at 11 a.m.
President Donald Trump is expected to be in Pittsburgh next week on Feb. 21 to campaign for Rick Saccone.