PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A quick burst of snow is causing problems on area roadways for the Monday morning commute.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, a line of snow developed along a cold front, which sagged south. As a result, areas from Pittsburgh to Wheeling, West Virginia could see up to 3 inches of snow.

Areas along Interstate 70 could see about an inch of snow from this system.

The system has left roads around the area wet, slushy or snow covered. Several crashes were reported as a result of the conditions.

Many drivers who want to know if roads in their area have been cleared before they head out can find the information online.

PennDOT’s snow plow tracker can be found here: 511pa.com/PlowTrucks.aspx

The City of Pittsburgh has its own snow plow tracker. It goes online when Pittsburgh is under a snow alert.

When it’s active, it can be found here: city.temeda.com

The good news is that temperatures are expected to rise this week. Tuesday’s high will be in the 40s, while we could see temperatures rise to 60 degrees on Thursday.

