PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is in Pittsburgh to celebrate some good financial news.
The governor announced the end of the state oversight of the city’s finances. The announcement officially ends Act 47 control over the city’s budget.
Pittsburgh City Councilman Ricky Burgess said the city needs to take steps to remain solvent.
“We have to refuse and not do any unnecessary debt so we can’t rob Peter to pay Paul. We can’t use the future of our children to take out unnecessary expenses in the present,” Burgess said.
More than a decade ago, the city laid off more than 400 full and part-time employees and was facing bankruptcy.
Since then, the city has paid off debt and fixed its finances.
