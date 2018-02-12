WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State fraternity brothers facing refiled charges in a pledge’s hazing death are scheduled for a second hearing on whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the most serious allegations against them to trial.

A judge on Friday scheduled a six-day preliminary hearing for next month for 11 members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The case was recently referred to state prosecutors who are reviewing it and could seek further delays.

A judge last month ruled against a request by the former district attorney to assign a new magisterial judge to the case.

As a result, the district judge who threw out charges will again preside.

The fraternity members face charges related to last year’s death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

