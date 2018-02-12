WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.

A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch