WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) – A white West Virginia police officer who was fired after he refused to shoot a black man who had a gun has settled a lawsuit for $175,000.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia announced the settlement with the city of Weirton on Monday.

In the lawsuit, Stephen Mader said he did nothing wrong in May 2016 when he tried to persuade 23-year-old R.J. Williams of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, to put down his weapon. Another officer later saw Williams with his gun raised and fatally shot him. Williams’ gun was unloaded. Mader said he determined Williams wanted to die by “suicide by cop.”

Weirton City Manager Travis Blosser said Monday the city stands by Mader’s firing. City officials had said Mader was fired eight weeks after the shooting for conduct unbecoming of an officer in separate incidents.

