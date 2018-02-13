Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The charges against a man accused of spitting on a police officer after a fight at a high school were dropped Tuesday morning.

Shawn Avant allegedly showed up at Taylor Allderdice High School after his step-daughter called him. Witnesses say the girl had gotten into a fight with five other girls. Another student recorded the incident with their cell phone.

Investigators say after Avant arrived at the school, he refused to leave.

“At the time, people were very upset, and understandably so when it comes to your child,” says Blaine Jones, Avant’s defense attorney. “You know, sometimes, feelings can get the best of you.”

Avant allegedly became combative, pointed his finger in an officer’s face, and even took off his jacket, threatening to fight. At one point, witnesses say Avant spit on the officer.

“It was a very intense, high-pressure situation,” says Jones.

When Avant arrived in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the judge decided to drop the charges.

“He’ll have to do 50 hours of community service,” says Jones. “Once that’s completed, then the charges should be reduced to two summary charges…The felonies will be withdrawn.”

Jones went on to say that Avant is ecstatic with the outcome.

“Mr. Avant is someone with no record,” says Jones. “He works. He provides for his kids, and we’re happy that something like this is not going to affect the rest of his life.”

As for the girls involved in the fight, they are being disciplined.