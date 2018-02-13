Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Monroeville mother desperate to stop bullying against her teenage daughter reached out to Get Marty.

“I told her she should of killed herself last year when she went to the loony bin and everyone in school laughed about it and no one cares if she does it now.” That’s a verbatim Instagram message sent to Wendy Barry’s 15-year-old daughter, Cassie.

“We desperately need help. The school won’t listen, the police won’t listen,” said Wendy.

Cassie has attempted suicide nearly 10 times. She says she just wants the bullying to stop.

“I don’t know what to do. Can you please get them to stop?” says the 15-year-old Gateway High School freshman.

KDKA’s Get Marty got defense attorney Phil DiLucente involved. He has also been an expulsion hearing officer for school districts. DiLucente sat down with the Gateway School District superintendent, as well as Cassie and her mom.

“Any school district has an opportunity to make things right,” he said.

Following an hour-long meeting with the Gateway School District, DiLucente reported progress.

Students who sent the texts to Cassie will be disciplined, and her schedules will be changed. She will be given an opportunity to thrive.

“We’re happy to have this young lady get back to school. She can now do what she’s supposed to do at school, learn,” says DiLucente.

Wendy sent KDKA a note following her daughter’s first day back in school: “She has been very happy since she saw the principals were on top of things.”

The school district has been very pro-active. The superintendent told KDKA that the district will not tolerate such bullying. Superintendent Dr. William Short has taken on the case, and he promises action.

Meantime, Cassie just wants her classmates to understand the pain the bullying causes.

“It hurts. It hurts really bad,” she said.

