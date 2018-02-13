FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A home in Lawrence County sustained major damage and a family dog was injured when a vehicle plowed right into the kitchen Tuesday evening.

The crash was first reported around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Eastbrook Road in Hickory Township.

The vehicle crashed into the kitchen area of the home, knocking a refrigerator from one side of the room to another.

Officials say two people and one of their dogs were in the kitchen at the time. The adults were unhurt, but the car landed on top of the Great Dane.

The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian center where it got stitches and is expected to survive.

The driver had to be pulled from the car through a rear window. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Two other children were inside the home at the time of the crash, officials said. They were upstairs with two other family dogs. None of them were injured.

