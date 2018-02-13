FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ivanka Trump participated in a small business roundtable discussion in Mt. Lebanon Tuesday morning.

Trump joined Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon, state elected officials and small business owners.

The discussion took place at the Potomac Mineral Group building on Washington Road.

The conversation focused on small business optimism, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and workforce development.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will be in the Pittsburgh area on Feb. 21 for a rally.

