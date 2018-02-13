Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh defense attorney is accused of trying to cover up his friend’s fatal overdose.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 37-year-old Kevin Abramovitz is accused of not calling 911 to report a fatal overdose and then trying to cover it up.
The incident happened in June inside an apartment he owns in Squirrel Hill.
Four unnamed witnesses told police Abramovitz and his girlfriend, Danielle Smith, tried to cover up the death of a man from a heroin overdose.
Abramovitz allowed the victim, a longtime friend, to stay in the vacant apartment. On the night of the incident, the witnesses and victim decided to get high. One of the witnesses passed out and woke up to find the victim unconscious on the floor.
Abramovitz and Smith returned to the apartment when they heard about the overdose. Smith performed CPR, while Abramovitz tried using Narcan on the victim. Neither of their efforts were successful.
They allegedly covered up the overdose by having someone dump the body in an alley a few blocks away. They also allegedly moved the victim’s car and wiped it down to hide evidence.
Abramovitz was arrested earlier this month and is facing a list of charges including, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and intimidation of witnesses.