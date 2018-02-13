Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC are partnering to establish a new immune transplant and therapy center.

According to officials, the UPMC Immune Transplant and Therapy Center will be located at 5000 Baum Boulevard.

“Today opens an exciting new chapter in our ability to partner with others to advance the University of Pittsburgh’s mission of using knowledge for society’s gain,” said Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. “We are creating an unprecedented ecosystem-one that connects basic science discoveries from Pitt with life-changing advances from UPMC while leveraging the catalytic power of industry partners. It’s a combination that will transform immunotherapy care and help us tackle some of medicine’s greatest challenges.”

As part of the partnership, UPMC has made a $200 million commitment to the center.

The center’s work will initially focus on three major areas: transplantation, cancer and aging and chronic diseases.

“The ITTC represents an endeavor that is at the heart of UPMC’s mission-to develop and deliver life-changing medicine. By investing in extraordinary people and groundbreaking research today, we will

define tomorrow’s health care, right here in Pittsburgh,” said UPMC President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Romoff.

The 200,000 square-foot building was initially built by the Ford Motor Company in 1915.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details