Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — The Plum Borough School District has hired a new superintendent.

Dr. Brendan Hyland, who is currently principal of North Allegheny Intermediate, was voted in by the board Monday night. The vote was 6-2, with one abstention.

Several parents and taxpayers urged the board not to rush the matter.

They expressed concerns about a 2010 lawsuit against the North Allegheny School District. In it, a sophomore girl claimed to be the target of severe bullying and sexual harassment by other students, despite the abuse being repeatedly reported to Dr. Hyland.

Solicitor Bruce Dice says the court dismissed two-thirds of the case and that it was later settled out of court.

“I think this board is satisfied that the search was done in a proper manner,” Dice told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “They went through all the various factors that they looked at. They’ve come to a conclusion this is a good decision. It’s not rocket science.”

Parent John Anderson was one of several people who addressed the board with concerns that the Plum District would be taking on additional “baggage” as the embattled district still recovers from the scrutiny of a teacher-student sex scandal, during which former Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool resigned.

“I don’t disagree with you the insurance company probably said settle and cut our losses,” said Anderson. “But I don’t think that paints Mr. Hyland as innocent. It just means someone paid them off, [but] it doesn’t make him guilty.”

In a statement, the district went on to say that Dr. Hyland comes highly-recommended and will be a stellar addition to the district.

KDKA tried to contact Dr. Hyland at home. There was no immediate response.