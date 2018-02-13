Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The mother of a student accused of plotting an attack at Uniontown High School turned herself into police on Tuesday.

Charged with illegally purchasing firearms for her 14-year-old son, Lenora Hendrix quickly walked into her preliminary arraignment on Tuesday afternoon in Uniontown.

The 45-year-old woman is accused of purchasing several firearms and letting the teenage son store them in his bedroom.

The boy was later arrested after some classmates came forward alleging Hendrix’s son made threats to shoot fellow students at the high school.

“Obviously, the charges were filed, there was a warrant issued, so she did the right thing by turning herself in,” said defense attorney Shane Gannon. “Lenora is a good person and a good mother. She has no record, not even a traffic ticket, so this all foreign to her.”

When troopers asked why her son had the weapons unsecured in his possession in the family’s Markleysburg home, Hendrix allegedly said she permits her son to store firearms in his bedroom to teach him responsibility, and to “let him grow up.”

“It’s a hunting community. People grow up they go hunting, they get hunting licenses, it’s the nature of this community and you see it often. I’m not speaking specifically to an instance, but it’s just kind of what it is,” said Gannon.

The weapons taken from the boy’s room included one semi-automatic rifle, one shotgun, two lever-action rifles, one revolver, one crossbow and bulk ammunition for all weapons. Troopers also found throwing knives and two machetes.

“She’s concerned for her son, she’s concerned for herself, but, first and foremost for her son. It’s a difficult process for her,” Gannon said.

Hendrix’s son was in a juvenile detention facility in Fayette County; however, his present status is not being released by law enforcement officials.

After her preliminary arraignment, Hendrix didn’t stick around.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti: “You have anything to say Lenora about the gun?”

Hendrix: “Get out of the way.”