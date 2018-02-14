Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – For the first time since 1945, Valentine’s Day falls on Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent and a day of fasting for Catholics.
Bishop David Zubik says that Ash Wednesday is a day, “to draw attention to the fact that this world eventually, and we in it are going to pass away, and I think the ashes are a reminder of that, of our own finality.”
Zubik adds the day is not meant to be a sad one but a celebration and reminder that the faithful will live forever with God in heaven.
Ash Wednesday also means no meat and for some who choose to give it up for Lent, chocolate. So, how do the faithful balance Valentine’s Day and one of the most sacred dates on the Catholic calendar?
Zubik tells the “KDKA Morning News” there is a way to celebrate both at the same time.
“Just as when we’re in love with other people, we’ll make any kind of sacrifices for them because that’s what love does. So, together a couple can make the sacrifice that maybe not having meat on a day like today if you’re Catholic or choosing to fast or deciding you’re going to postpone your dinner to the weekend,” said Zubik.
Zubik adds it doesn’t have to be an either or, but can be a combination of the two.
Listen to the “KDKA Morning News” with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.