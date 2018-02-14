ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) – Strong winds have forced the closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung.

The local Olympic organizing committee announced the closure at about 5 p.m. local time, though they were taking place well before that. Officials began evacuating the Olympic Park at about 3 p.m., with public-address announcements in Korean and English urging spectators to go indoors because of the wind.

As workers disassembled tents that were taking the brunt of the wind, volunteers with bullhorns walked around telling fans to go inside for their safety. Many spectators sought shelter in buildings near the Gangneung Hockey Centre. As of mid-afternoon, general admission to the park was no longer allowed.

Windy conditions in the mountains have already led to the postponement of several events, including Tuesday’s women’s slalom.

