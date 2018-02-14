ASH WEDNESDAY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays First Egg | Harmar Nest
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Fatal Fire, Leechburg, Local TV, Pearl Sendry, Ralph Iannotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — State Police Fire Marshal Chris Balcik said Wednesday that the fire that left one woman dead and her daughter injured in Leechburg last week was an accident.

The fire claimed the life of 96-year-old Pearl Sendry, and injured her 70-year-old daughter, Andrea. She was transported to West Penn Hospital, where she was treated for burns to her hands.

Balcik said he believes the fire originated near the stove, where something caught fire in the kitchen.

The fast-moving fire destroyed the two-story, wood-frame home last Wednesday.

Fire officials said the home was cluttered with piles of papers and boxes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch