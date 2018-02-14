Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — State Police Fire Marshal Chris Balcik said Wednesday that the fire that left one woman dead and her daughter injured in Leechburg last week was an accident.
The fire claimed the life of 96-year-old Pearl Sendry, and injured her 70-year-old daughter, Andrea. She was transported to West Penn Hospital, where she was treated for burns to her hands.
Balcik said he believes the fire originated near the stove, where something caught fire in the kitchen.
The fast-moving fire destroyed the two-story, wood-frame home last Wednesday.
Fire officials said the home was cluttered with piles of papers and boxes.
